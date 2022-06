Barbara Nelen (2nd minute), Charlotte Englebert (4th), Abi Raye (19th), Stephanie Vanden Borre (23rd) and Ambre Ballenghien (36th) scored a goal each for the host, while India drew a blank.



The Indian women's team had a forgettable day in office as it received a sound 0-5 thrashing at the hands of Belgium in a FIH Pro League match here on Sunday.