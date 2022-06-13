



Belgium women’s hockey team appears to be taking a leaf out of their men’s team book. Of course, they are not a world or Olympic champion like their men counterparts but surely they are a rapidly-improving women’s hockey outfit and much ‘better’ than their world number eight ranking suggests. The Red Panthers haven’t done much of note on the international stage if their performances in major FIH tourneys over the last decade or so is anything to go by. Belgium eves had finished last 11th among twelve teams at the 2012 London Olympics, and was subsequently out of the Olympic programme in 2016 and 2021. They had finished last at the 2014 World Cup at The Hague and settle for 10th position at the 2018 World Cup.



