



It was a hockey match that was a spectators’ delight – coast-to-coast action something hockey lovers desire to see. And at the end of it, it was olympic and world champions Belgium who had the last laugh, sneaking past Olympic bronze medallists India by the odd goal in five to leapfrog to second spot in the Pro League points table. India clearly have made positive progress since losing 2-5 to the Red Lions in the 2021 Olympic semifinals and matched the hosts for most part of the match. A brilliant teamwork saw India open the scoring close to half-time – Lalit Upadhyay brought all his experience to bear and orchestrated a superb combined effort with Gurjant Singh that saw Abhishek put the ball in the Belgium goal – a goal that helped the Blueshirts gain the pyschological advantage of staying ahead at half-time.



