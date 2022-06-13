Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Scintillating Indian Men Go Down to Belgium

Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 15
View Comments



It was a hockey match that was a spectators’ delight – coast-to-coast action something hockey lovers desire to see. And at the end of it, it was olympic and world champions Belgium who had the last laugh, sneaking past Olympic bronze medallists India by the odd goal in five to leapfrog to second spot in the Pro League points table. India clearly have made positive progress since losing 2-5 to the Red Lions in the 2021 Olympic semifinals and matched the hosts for most part of the match. A brilliant teamwork saw India open the scoring close to half-time – Lalit Upadhyay brought all his experience to bear and orchestrated a superb combined effort with Gurjant Singh that saw Abhishek put the ball in the Belgium goal – a goal that helped the Blueshirts gain the pyschological advantage of staying ahead at half-time.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.