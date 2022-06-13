With the exception of five minutes, Orange has a fairly carefree afternoon: 1-3





Goal scorer Freeke Moes duels with defender Kira Horn, her teammate at Amsterdam last season. Photo: WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek



The Dutch national team convincingly beat Germany for the second time in two days on Sunday afternoon. In Hamburg, the Orange Women won 1-3 thanks to goals from Freeke Moes and Xan de Waard before half-time and Yibbi Jansen after half-time.



