Germany Come Back Stuns the Dutch

Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 19
Constantin Staib celebrates his 4-1 goal. WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT FRANK UIJLENBROEK

What a game !!! In the end it was 4:1 for the Honamas in Hamburg in the second game in the FIH Pro League this weekend against the Netherlands. In the revenge for the defeat of the day before, the spectators saw a dominant German team, especially in the second half, which gave the leaders of the FIH Pro League no chance. The goals for the German team – after Koen Bijen was 0:1 behind in the 3rd minute – were scored by Moritz Ludwig (31st minute), Marco Miltkau (36th minute), Niklas Bosserhoff (47th minute) and Constantin Staib ( 49 minutes).

