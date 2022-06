Images Taken by World Sports Pics



ANTWERP, Belgium – In their second FIH Hockey Pro League game of the weekend at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plien in Antwerp, Belgium, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team and No. 7 Spain battled until the end. After USA held the lead twice, Spain came from behind in the final minutes to defeat the red, white and blue, 3-2.