Heartbreak for USA as Spain grab late winner and Netherlands women outclass Germany







It was a day of drama, late goals, sublime skills, mesmerising teamwork and magnificent individual performances. As the FIH Hockey Pro League nears its final stages, the hockey action on offer has reached extraordinary levels. Whether it is the sheer power of a Stephanie vanden Borre penalty corner, the precision of a Xan de Waard pass or the teamwork that led to the India men's opening goal, the choice of best moments runs long following this weekend of hockey.



