All times GMT +2



Men



Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp



11 Jun 2022 16:30 BEL v IND (RR) 3 - 3 (4 - 5 SO)

12 Jun 2022 16:30 BEL v IND (RR) 3 - 2



Stadion Am Pfeilshof, Hamburg



11 Jun 2022 16:30 GER v NED (RR) 2 - 3

12 Jun 2022 14:30 GER v NED (RR) 4 - 1



Men's Pool standings



Women



Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp



11 Jun 2022 11:00 ESP v USA (RR) 1 - 1 (4 - 2 SO)

11 Jun 2022 14:00 BEL v IND (RR) 2 - 1



12 Jun 2022 11:00 ESP v USA (RR) 3 - 2

12 Jun 2022 14:00 BEL v IND (RR) 5 - 0



Stadion Am Pfeilshof, Hamburg



11 Jun 2022 13:30 GER v NED (RR) 2 - 3

12 Jun 2022 11:30 GER v NED (RR) 1 - 3



Women's Pool standings



Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre