2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League - 13 June
All times GMT +2
Men
Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp
11 Jun 2022 16:30 BEL v IND (RR) 3 - 3 (4 - 5 SO)
12 Jun 2022 16:30 BEL v IND (RR) 3 - 2
Stadion Am Pfeilshof, Hamburg
11 Jun 2022 16:30 GER v NED (RR) 2 - 3
12 Jun 2022 14:30 GER v NED (RR) 4 - 1
Men's Pool standings
Women
Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp
11 Jun 2022 11:00 ESP v USA (RR) 1 - 1 (4 - 2 SO)
11 Jun 2022 14:00 BEL v IND (RR) 2 - 1
12 Jun 2022 11:00 ESP v USA (RR) 3 - 2
12 Jun 2022 14:00 BEL v IND (RR) 5 - 0
Stadion Am Pfeilshof, Hamburg
11 Jun 2022 13:30 GER v NED (RR) 2 - 3
12 Jun 2022 11:30 GER v NED (RR) 1 - 3
Women's Pool standings
