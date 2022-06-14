



The deep defence of the Indian women’s hockey team will be an area of concern for coach Janneke Schopman with the World Cup just a month away. The FIH Pro Leagues games against Belgium brutally exposed the vulnerabilities in the backline of the national women’s hockey team. And not helping matters is the steady dip in performance of fullback Deep Grace Ekka. The most experienced defender in the Indian women’s team hasn’t inspired much confidence in the Indian backline in the Pro League.



