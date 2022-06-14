India played Olympics Champion Belgium in FIH Hockey Pro League. Here we decode what unfolded in both the games.



By Pritish Raj





Indian men's hockey team (Source: Hockey India)



The Indian men's hockey team travelled last weekend to play Olympic Champions Belgium on their turf in the two-legged fixture of the FIH Hockey Pro League. Alexander Hendrickx's brace helped Belgium to notch up a thrilling 3-2 victory over India in the second match of the two-leg FIH Pro Hockey League tournament on Sunday.



