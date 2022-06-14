Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

No slowing down for Sreejesh, penalty corners still a concern — Takeaways from India vs Belgium

India played Olympics Champion Belgium in FIH Hockey Pro League. Here we decode what unfolded in both the games.

By Pritish Raj


Indian men's hockey team (Source: Hockey India)

The Indian men's hockey team travelled last weekend to play Olympic Champions Belgium on their turf in the two-legged fixture of the FIH Hockey Pro League. Alexander Hendrickx's brace helped Belgium to notch up a thrilling 3-2 victory over India in the second match of the two-leg FIH Pro Hockey League tournament on Sunday.

