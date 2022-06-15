Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey club to host annual tournament in honour of fallen coach

Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 0
Since Allistar Fredericks’ passing last year June, Beaulieu Hockey Academy has continued to play in his honour with a new youth tournament set to begin on Youth Day.

Khomotso Makgabutlane


The late Allistar Fredericks watches his Beaulieu premier league men's team in action in a match. Photo: Khomotso Makgabutlane

In commemoration of the passing of Allistar ‘Ally’ Fredericks who was the head coach at Beaulieu Hockey Academy, a junior tournament will be held in his memory this Youth Day.

