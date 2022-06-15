Central American Championship 2022 - 15 JunePanamá
All times GMT -5
Men
14 Jun 2022 08:00 PAN v CRC (Round Robin) 0 - 0
14 Jun 2022 10:00 GUA v ESA (Round Robin) 1 - 1
14 Jun 2022 15:30 CRC v ESA (Round Robin) 2 - 0
15 Jun 2022 08:00 GUA v PAN (Round Robin)
15 Jun 2022 15:30 PAN v ESA (Round Robin)
15 Jun 2022 17:30 CRC v GUA (Round Robin)
Men's Pool standings
Women
14 Jun 2022 12:00 GUA v CRC (Round Robin) 0 - 0
14 Jun 2022 17:30 PAN v GUA (Round Robin) 1 - 0
15 Jun 2022 10:00 CRC v PAN (Round Robin)
16 Jun 2022 11:00 GUA v CRC (Round Robin)
Women's Pool standings
