Kimberly Kwek





Singapore finished third out of seven teams at the qualifiers to earn a spot at the Asian Games in Guangzhou next year. PHOTO: ASIAN HOCKEY FEDERATION/



SINGAPORE – Four years can feel like a lifetime for athletes, but the wait was made even sweeter for the national women’s hockey team on Tuesday (June 14), when they finished third at the 2022 Women’s Asian Games Qualifier in Jakarta to qualify for the quadrennial showpiece for the first time since 1994.



