



All times GMT +7



14 Jun 2022 14:00 SRI v UZB (Pool) 2 - 4

14 Jun 2022 16:00 SGP v KAZ (Pool) 0 - 2

14 Jun 2022 18:00 CAM v INA (Pool) 0 - 4



Pool standings



Final standings (Teams in bold qualify for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022)



1 Hong Kong China

2 Kazakhstan

3 Singapore

4 Uzbekistan

5 Indonesia

6 Sri Lanka

7 Cambodia



Women’s Asian Games Qualifier 2022 is streaming Live on the official AHF Facebook Page as well as the AHF YouTube Channel



FIH Match Centre