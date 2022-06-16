



The Indian women’s hockey team have always found the going tough against Argentina on the international stage over the years. However, at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics semifinal, the Blueskirts gave the South American powerhouse a run for their money, even taking an early lead before Maria Noel Barrionuevo shut the final-reaching door on them with a brace (in each half). A few months before the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian hockey eves locked horns with Argentina as part of a Test series as well as the FIH Pro League, where they showed enough signs that they are narrowing the gap with the Loa Leonas – they drew as many as three games in Buenos Aires and lost a couple of games narrowly.



