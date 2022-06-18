By Washington Onyango





Vivian Onyango of Lakers (blue) during Kenya Hockey Women Premier League played at Simba Club in Kisumu on July 6, 2019.(Washington Onyango/Standard)



Versatile Lakers Hockey Club defender Vivian Onyango is among four players from the Kisumu-based club that will fly high Kenya’s flag at the Commonwealth Games scheduled for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom after being named to the national team.



