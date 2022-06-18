Vivian Onyango headlines Lakers quartet as KHU names Commonwealth Games squad
By Washington Onyango
Vivian Onyango of Lakers (blue) during Kenya Hockey Women Premier League played at Simba Club in Kisumu on July 6, 2019.(Washington Onyango/Standard)
Versatile Lakers Hockey Club defender Vivian Onyango is among four players from the Kisumu-based club that will fly high Kenya’s flag at the Commonwealth Games scheduled for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom after being named to the national team.