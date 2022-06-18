



The squad stands! 18 players will line up for the Danas at the Hockey World Championships in the Netherlands and Spain, which begin on July 1st. Our captains Sonja Zimmermann and Nike Lorenz lead the squad. In addition to the two leading players with Selin Oruz, Anne Schröder, Charlotte Stapenhorst and Cecile Pieper, national coach Valentin Altenburg also relies on a core of experienced players, all of whom have already gained a lot of tournament experience.



