Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Germany: Valentin Altenburg Names His Danas World Cup Squad

Published on Saturday, 18 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2
View Comments



The squad stands! 18 players will line up for the Danas at the Hockey World Championships in the Netherlands and Spain, which begin on July 1st. Our captains Sonja Zimmermann and Nike Lorenz lead the squad. In addition to the two leading players with Selin Oruz, Anne Schröder, Charlotte Stapenhorst and Cecile Pieper, national coach Valentin Altenburg also relies on a core of experienced players, all of whom have already gained a lot of tournament experience.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.