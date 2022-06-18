Central American Championship 2022 - 18 June
Panamá
All times GMT -5
Men
17 Jun 2022 08:00 CRC v ESA (Round Robin) 0 - 1
17 Jun 2022 10:00 GUA v PAN (Round Robin) 1 - 0
17 Jun 2022 17:30 PAN v ESA (Round Robin) 2 - 0
18 Jun 2022 10:30 CRC v GUA (Round Robin)
18 Jun 2022 17:30 1st Round Robin v 2nd Round Robin
Men's Pool standings
Women
17 Jun 2022 15:30 PAN v GUA (Round Robin) 0 - 1
18 Jun 2022 08:30 CRC v PAN (Round Robin)
18 Jun 2022 15:30 1st Round Robin v 2nd Round Robin
Women's Pool standings
FIH Match Centre