Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Central American Championship 2022 - 18 June

Published on Saturday, 18 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments

Panamá

All times GMT -5

Men

17 Jun 2022 08:00     CRC v ESA (Round Robin)     0 - 1
17 Jun 2022 10:00     GUA v PAN (Round Robin)     1 - 0
17 Jun 2022 17:30     PAN v ESA (Round Robin)      2 - 0

18 Jun 2022 10:30     CRC v GUA (Round Robin)    
18 Jun 2022 17:30     1st Round Robin v 2nd Round Robin    

Men's Pool standings

Women

17 Jun 2022 15:30     PAN v GUA (Round Robin)       0 - 1

18 Jun 2022 08:30     CRC v PAN (Round Robin)    
18 Jun 2022 15:30     1st Round Robin v 2nd Round Robin

Women's Pool standings

FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.