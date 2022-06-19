Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Uniphar U23 5-Nations Hockey Tournament 2022: Confident India set to take on Ireland

Published on Sunday, 19 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10
View Comments

Indian women's U23 team will open their campaign against Ireland on June 19th and are raring to go, having prepped well for the tournament.


Indian women's U-23 hockey team

India junior women's hockey captain Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke has said the team's preparations for the Uniphar U23 5-Nations Tournament 2022 have gone as per the script and the side was hoping to replicate its form when it takes on Ireland in the opener.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.