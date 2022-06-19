Indian women's U23 team will open their campaign against Ireland on June 19th and are raring to go, having prepped well for the tournament.





Indian women's U-23 hockey team



India junior women's hockey captain Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke has said the team's preparations for the Uniphar U23 5-Nations Tournament 2022 have gone as per the script and the side was hoping to replicate its form when it takes on Ireland in the opener.



