Uniphar U23 5-Nations Hockey Tournament 2022: Confident India set to take on Ireland
Indian women's U23 team will open their campaign against Ireland on June 19th and are raring to go, having prepped well for the tournament.
Indian women's U-23 hockey team
India junior women's hockey captain Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke has said the team's preparations for the Uniphar U23 5-Nations Tournament 2022 have gone as per the script and the side was hoping to replicate its form when it takes on Ireland in the opener.