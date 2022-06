Gurjit Kaur and Lalremsiami score the goals for India as it avenges its defeat in the Tokyo Olympics; after a 3-3 stalemate, India clinches win in the penalty shootout.





Lalremsiami (second right) gave India the lead in the fourth minute. - HOCKEY INDIA



Gurjit Kaur scored two goals as India stunned Argentina in the first match of the double-leg FIH Pro League tie here on Saturday.