Savita Punia heroics hand India shootout victory over champions Argentina

Published on Sunday, 19 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10
The Indian hockey team held the Tokyo silver medallists to a 3-3 draw after regulation time before captain Savita Punia made four saves during the shootout.

By Utathya Nag


Picture by Hockey India

The Indian women’s hockey team held champions-elect Argentina to a 3-3 draw in regulation time before captain Savita Punia handed her side a 2-1 shootout win in their FIH Pro League 2021-22 first leg match at the Hazelaarweg Stadion in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Saturday.

