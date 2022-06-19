The Indian hockey team held the Tokyo silver medallists to a 3-3 draw after regulation time before captain Savita Punia made four saves during the shootout.



By Utathya Nag





Picture by Hockey India



The Indian women’s hockey team held champions-elect Argentina to a 3-3 draw in regulation time before captain Savita Punia handed her side a 2-1 shootout win in their FIH Pro League 2021-22 first leg match at the Hazelaarweg Stadion in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Saturday.



