A final-second Harmanpreet Singh goal helped India hold table toppers the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw at regulation time but they lost the shootout 4-1



By Utathya Nag





Picture by Hockey India



The Indian men’s hockey team’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 title hopes received a heavy blow after they lost in the shootout to table toppers Netherlands at the Hazelaarweg Stadion in Rotterdam on Saturday.