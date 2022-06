Images Taken by World Sports Pics



ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – At the HC Rotterdam in The Netherlands, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team took on No. 13 China in their first meeting of the FIH Hockey Pro League. Scoreless after the first quarter, China capitalized twice in the second and again in the fourth. A determined USA fought hard to cut the deficit, but their late push fell short, 3-2.