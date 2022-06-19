Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Shootout victories favour India women and Netherlands,England men, while China and England women find victories over USA and Belgium

Published on Sunday, 19 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10
View Comments



It was a busy day of FIH Pro League action both at HC Rotterdam and the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. In women’s competition, two goals from Hong Li propelled China 3-2 over the USA on neutral soil, while the Indian women charged back to take the Argentina Leonas to a 2-2 tie and ultimately earn a 2-1 shootout victory. The England women rallied back with an exciting second half to beat Belgium 2-1.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.