



It was a busy day of FIH Pro League action both at HC Rotterdam and the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. In women’s competition, two goals from Hong Li propelled China 3-2 over the USA on neutral soil, while the Indian women charged back to take the Argentina Leonas to a 2-2 tie and ultimately earn a 2-1 shootout victory. The England women rallied back with an exciting second half to beat Belgium 2-1.



