The Indian Women's Hockey Team put up a gritty performance but went down 2-3 against World No. 2 Argentina in the second match of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 tie in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Sunday.





Indian Women's hockey team goes down 2-3 against Argentina



The Indian Women's Hockey Team put up a gritty performance but went down 2-3 against World No. 2 Argentina in the second match of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 tie in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Sunday, 19 June 2022. Salima Tete (23') and Deep Grace Ekka (48') found the back of the net for India, meanwhile, Delfina Thome (38'), Eugenia Trinchinetti (41') and Agustina Gorzelany (43') were the scorers for Argentina.



