The Indian hockey team took the lead in the second quarter but conceded thrice in the third period to lose the match. India remain third in the FIH Pro League.



By Aarish Ansari





Picture by Hockey India



The Indian women’s hockey team lost against to-be-crowned champions Argentina 3-2 in the second leg of the FIH Pro League 2021-22 tie at the Hazelaarweg Stadion in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Sunday.