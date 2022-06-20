Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Solid Performance Gives USWNT FIH Hockey Pro League Win Over China

Published on Monday, 20 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 14
Images Taken by World Sports Pics & FIH

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – Trailing early in their second FIH Hockey Pro League game of the weekend at HC Rotterdam in The Netherlands, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team produced a solid performance, including a composed second half, to secure the win over No. 13 China. After falling behind 6 minutes into the game, USA responded and equalized off a penalty stroke at the end of the first quarter before finding the game winner at the start of the third for the 2-1 victory.

