

Images Taken by World Sports Pics & FIH



ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – Trailing early in their second FIH Hockey Pro League game of the weekend at HC Rotterdam in The Netherlands, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team produced a solid performance, including a composed second half, to secure the win over No. 13 China. After falling behind 6 minutes into the game, USA responded and equalized off a penalty stroke at the end of the first quarter before finding the game winner at the start of the third for the 2-1 victory.



