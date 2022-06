Leonas sweeten their title going undefeated as USA women and Belgium men also find victories







Argentina became the first women’s team to go undefeated in Pro League play after their 3-2 win over India today. Meanwhile, the USA showed the result of their constant improvement with a 2-1 win over China, also the Americans’ first win in the season. The Belgian women also dropped England 4-1 to overcome yesterday’s result.