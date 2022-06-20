Men



HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam



All times GMT +2



18 Jun 2022 16:30 NED v IND (RR) 2 - 2 (4 - 1 SO)

19 Jun 2022 16:30 NED v IND (RR) 2 - 1



Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London



All times GMT +1



18 Jun 2022 16:30 ENG v BEL (RR) 2 - 2 (3 - 0 SO)

19 Jun 2022 15:30 ENG v BEL (RR) 0 - 5



Men's Pool standings



Women



HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam



All times GMT +2



18 Jun 2022 11:30 CHN v USA (RR) 3 - 2

18 Jun 2022 14:00 IND v ARG (RR) 3 - 3 (2 - 1 SO)



19 Jun 2022 11:30 CHN v USA (RR) 1 - 2

19 Jun 2022 14:00 IND v ARG (RR) 2 - 3



Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London



All times GMT +1



18 Jun 2022 14:00 ENG v BEL (RR) 2 - 1

19 Jun 2022 13:00 ENG v BEL (RR) 1 - 4



Women's Pool standings



