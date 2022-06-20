2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League - 20 June
Men
HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam
All times GMT +2
18 Jun 2022 16:30 NED v IND (RR) 2 - 2 (4 - 1 SO)
19 Jun 2022 16:30 NED v IND (RR) 2 - 1
Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London
All times GMT +1
18 Jun 2022 16:30 ENG v BEL (RR) 2 - 2 (3 - 0 SO)
19 Jun 2022 15:30 ENG v BEL (RR) 0 - 5
Men's Pool standings
Women
HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam
All times GMT +2
18 Jun 2022 11:30 CHN v USA (RR) 3 - 2
18 Jun 2022 14:00 IND v ARG (RR) 3 - 3 (2 - 1 SO)
19 Jun 2022 11:30 CHN v USA (RR) 1 - 2
19 Jun 2022 14:00 IND v ARG (RR) 2 - 3
Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London
All times GMT +1
18 Jun 2022 14:00 ENG v BEL (RR) 2 - 1
19 Jun 2022 13:00 ENG v BEL (RR) 1 - 4
Women's Pool standings
Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre