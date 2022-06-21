Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian junior women's hockey team holds Netherlands 2-2 in U-23 tournament

The Indian junior women's hockey team came from behind to hold the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw at the U-23 five-nation tournament


The Indian junior women's hockey team came from behind to hold the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw at the U-23 five-nation tournament. Annu (19th minute) and Beauty Dungdung (37th) scored one goal apiece for India while Brouwer Amber (13th) and Van Der Broek Belen (17th) were on target for the gritty Dutch side Monday night.

