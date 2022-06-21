Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

USA test for confident India

The Indians, led by Savita Punia, will look to utilise their last FIH Pro League double-header tie against USA to address its weak areas ahead of the World Cup.


Savita Punia has defended with alacrity in the FIH Women's Pro League. She says the build-up for the World Cup has been great. - HOCKEY INDIA

The Indian women’s hockey team will look to utilise its last FIH Pro League double-header tie against USA to address its weak areas ahead of the World Cup beginning on July 1.

