Guatemala Champion of the first Central American Championships
Panama City, Panama - June 14-18, 2022
We lived five spectacular and emotional days, as it was the first time that the Central American teams were going to have the opportunity to participate in an international 11v11 event. Many of these teams are used to train during the year in reduced formats such as Hockey 5, so this time they would have to show all their technical, tactical and physical knowledge to be able to face each game.