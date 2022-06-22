Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Guatemala Champion of the first Central American Championships

Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments

Panama City, Panama - June 14-18, 2022


Guatemala   

We lived five spectacular and emotional days, as it was the first time that the Central American teams were going to have the opportunity to participate in an international 11v11 event. Many of these teams are used to train during the year in reduced formats such as Hockey 5, so this time they would have to show all their technical, tactical and physical knowledge to be able to face each game.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.