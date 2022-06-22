Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

How many medals has India won in Hockey at Commonwealth Games?

Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7
View Comments

Here’s a look at India’s record on the hockey field over the years at the Commonwealth games.

By Rajdeep Saha


Indian men's and women's hockey teams are ready for FIH Pro Hockey League action (Source: Hockey India)

ockey has always been synonymous with India. While the sport certainly has had ups and down in India, the national team's hegemony in the Olympics will always be cherished. The 80s and onwards saw a decline in both the men's as well as women's performances on the field. However, with the introduction of hockey into the Commonwealth Games in 1998, the teams found their mojo once again and came up with some formidable displays in the competition.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.