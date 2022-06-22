Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Why Rani Rampal will not play for India at the Women's Hockey World Cup

Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7
Skipper Rani Rampal has been left out of the upcoming Women's Hockey World Cup squad owing to an unfortunate injury.

By Rajdeep Saha



India's squad for the Women's Hockey World Cup was announced on Tuesday and it was revealed that veteran Rani Rampal will be missing the much-awaited competition. Mind you, this isn't a sudden injury which has rained on the forward's parade. Ever since her heroics in leading the team's historic show at the Tokyo Olympics, she was struggling with a hamstring injury.

