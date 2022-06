The Indian team will be led by Savita in the upcoming Women's Hockey World Cup, while Rani Rampal misses out from the 18-member squad due to injury.





India's 18-member squad for the upcoming FIH Women's Hockey World Cup. - HOCKEY INDIA



Hockey India on Tuesday announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming FIH Women's Hockey World Cup to be held in Netherlands and Spain from July 1, 2022.