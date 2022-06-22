Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Savita Punia to lead India in Women's Hockey World Cup, Rani Rampal misses out

Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments

Savita Punia will lead India in the upcoming Women's Hockey World Cup Deep Grace Ekka as her deputy while Rani Rampal misses out due to injury.

By Pritish Raj


Nine member Indian Womens Team for the FIHHockey 5s

Hockey India on Tuesday named the 18-member Indian Women's Hockey Team for the most-awaited FIH Women's Hockey World Cup to be held in Netherlands and Spain starting from 1st July to 17th July 2022. India grouped in Pool B along with England, New Zealand and China will begin their campaign on 3rd July against nemesis England, to whom they lost the Bronze Medal in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.