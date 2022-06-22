Savita Punia will lead India in the upcoming Women's Hockey World Cup Deep Grace Ekka as her deputy while Rani Rampal misses out due to injury.



By Pritish Raj





Hockey India on Tuesday named the 18-member Indian Women's Hockey Team for the most-awaited FIH Women's Hockey World Cup to be held in Netherlands and Spain starting from 1st July to 17th July 2022. India grouped in Pool B along with England, New Zealand and China will begin their campaign on 3rd July against nemesis England, to whom they lost the Bronze Medal in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.



