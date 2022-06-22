Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian women beats USA 4-2 in the first match of the double-header

Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
Deep Grace Ekka, Navneet Kaur, Sonika and Vandana Katariya scored for India as the women's hockey team beat USA 4-2 in its first match of the FIH Pro League double-header.


Natalie Konerth's penalty corner conversion gave USA its second goal, but Vandana Katariya sealed the match in India's favour with a field goal in the 50th minute. (File Photo)   -  GETTY IMAGES

The Indian women's hockey team came from a goal down to beat USA 4-2 in its first match of the FIH Pro League double-header here on Tuesday.

