Deep Grace Ekka, Navneet Kaur, Sonika and Vandana Katariya scored for India as the women's hockey team beat USA 4-2 in its first match of the FIH Pro League double-header.





Natalie Konerth's penalty corner conversion gave USA its second goal, but Vandana Katariya sealed the match in India's favour with a field goal in the 50th minute. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES



The Indian women's hockey team came from a goal down to beat USA 4-2 in its first match of the FIH Pro League double-header here on Tuesday.



