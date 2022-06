The Indian hockey team scored thrice in the third quarter through Deep Grace Ekka, Navneet Kaur and Sonika.



By Aarish Ansari





Picture by Hockey India



The Indian women’s hockey team came back from a goal down to defeat the USA 4-2 in its penultimate match of the FIH Pro League 2021-22 at the Hazelaarweg Stadion in Rotterdam on Tuesday.