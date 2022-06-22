

Images Taken by World Sports Pics & FIH



ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – At the HC Rotterdam in The Netherlands, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team took on No. 6 India in their first meeting of the FIH Hockey Pro League. Scoreless after the first quarter, USA took the lead just before the half. India responded with a strong second half, tallying three in the third but not before the red, white and blue brought it within one as time expired. The Eves added one more in the fourth for a final of 4-2.



