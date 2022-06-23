The win will boost India's confidence ahead of the Women's World Cup to be co-hosted by the Netherlands and Spain from July 1 to 17.





Vandana Katariya cored a brace in the 39th and 54th minute as India completed a double over USA to finish third in the league. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES



The Indian women's hockey team produced a dominating performance to outclass USA 4-0 in the second-leg match to finish a creditable third in its debut season at the FIH Pro League here on Wednesday.



