2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League (W) - 23 Jine
HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam
All times GMT +2
21 Jun 2022 16:30 USA v IND (RR) 2 - 4
21 Jun 2022 19:00 CHN v NED (RR) 1 - 2
22 Jun 2022 16:30 USA v IND (RR) 0 - 4
22 Jun 2022 19:00 CHN v NED (RR) 0 - 6
Women's Pool standings
