Odendaal's programme unearths five new stars for Northern Blues



Athenkosi Tsotsi





Back row - Promise Rachoene, Petunia Mogashoa, Cobie Odendaal. Front row - Calvin Matsemela, Mosa Nhlapo, Samukelo Gule, Freddy Mahlangu. Image: Athenkosi Tsotsi



Hockey is still an unfamiliar sport to many children and their schools around South Africa for historic reasons and lack of planning by authorities for facilities to be made available in certain communities.



