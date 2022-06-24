Hard work for hockey development produces positive results
Odendaal's programme unearths five new stars for Northern Blues
Athenkosi Tsotsi
Back row - Promise Rachoene, Petunia Mogashoa, Cobie Odendaal. Front row - Calvin Matsemela, Mosa Nhlapo, Samukelo Gule, Freddy Mahlangu. Image: Athenkosi Tsotsi
Hockey is still an unfamiliar sport to many children and their schools around South Africa for historic reasons and lack of planning by authorities for facilities to be made available in certain communities.