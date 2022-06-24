The side will be captained by goalkeeper Savita Punia while experienced defender Deep Grace Ekka will be her deputy in the Birmingham CWG, to be held from July 28 to August 8.





Indian team players celebrate after scoring against Spain in the FIH Hockey PRO League match at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar - BISWARANJAN ROUT



India on Thursday named an 18-member women's hockey team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, with star striker Rani Rampal left out yet again for failing to regain full fitness after an injury.



