The Indian women’s hockey team, placed in Pool A, will face Ghana in its first match of CWG 2022 on July 29.



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





Commonwealth Games 2022: Savita Punia to captain Indian women’s hockey team Picture by Hockey India



With just over a month to go for the Commonwealth Games 2022, an 18-member Indian women’s hockey team for the quadrennial event was announced by Hockey India on Thursday.