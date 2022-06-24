Haughn fights back from torn ACL to make her return at Hockey World Cup







Hannah Haughn remembers the moment that it happened. It was March 2021, at national team carding camp. It was a perfect storm of factors. End of the day dry turf combined with a lateral collision, as her and a defender challenged for a ball. It was a nothing play, the type of challenge that takes place every game. Haughn was just in the wrong place at the wrong time and the combination of factors worked against her.



