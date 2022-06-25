Football's loss but hockey's gain — Bichu Devi, India's second-in-command goalkeeper, reflects upon her journey of switching her passion, as she gears up for her biggest test at the World Cup.



By Md Imtiaz





Bichu Devi Kharibam (Source: Hockey India)



After a superb display of her relentless talent in the FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup, Bichu Devi Kharibam— the second-in-command of the Indian goalpost after captain Savita Punia — is all set to shoulder big responsibilities in the senior team at FIH Women's World Cup, beginning on July 1.



