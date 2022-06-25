By Hannah Cozens







Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honour the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, which was the start of the gay rights liberation movement. It began as a ‘gay pride day’ which has since extended into a month-long series of events that now occurs around the world. The events attract millions of people who celebrate the LGBT community and commemorate the impact individuals have had in history, locally, nationally, and globally.



