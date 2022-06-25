Indian women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman is stressing on consistency which will be key for India making it deep in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's World Cup.





Indian women's hockey team (Source: Hockey India)



Indian women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman is stressing on consistency, without which, she said on Friday, the side will struggle to go far in the upcoming World Cup. The quadrennial event will be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Spain from July 1 to 17. India's best-ever result at the World Cup is a fourth-place finish in the inaugural edition in 1974. In 2018, India finished eighth.



