Images Taken by World Sports Pics & FIH



DEN BOSCH, Netherlands – At the HC’s-Hertogenbosch in The Netherlands, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team took on No. 6 Belgium in their first meeting of the FIH Hockey Pro League. Scoreless after the first quarter, the Red Panthers used a strong scoring performance in the final period to claim a 5-0 win.