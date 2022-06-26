



The penultimate day of action in the FIH Pro League dealt up three matches that were all very different in nature. Belgium Red Panthers put a disappointing first half performance behind them to rack up a 5-0 win over USA, while China women continued to rebuild under their new leadership team as they enjoyed a comfortable victory over a very inexperienced German side. The intensity ramped up in HC Den Bosch when the new FIH Pro League champions Netherlands men and the unpredictable Spanish team treated the spectators to a display of pacy, intense, sometimes dazzling and sometimes chaotic hockey.



