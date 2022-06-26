Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Netherlands men continue to dazzle; China and Belgium women keep racking up wins

Published on Sunday, 26 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 12
View Comments



The penultimate day of action in the FIH Pro League dealt up three matches that were all very different in nature. Belgium Red Panthers put a disappointing first half performance behind them to rack up a 5-0 win over USA, while China women continued to rebuild under their new leadership team as they enjoyed a comfortable victory over a very inexperienced German side. The intensity ramped up in HC Den Bosch when the new FIH Pro League champions Netherlands men and the unpredictable Spanish team treated the spectators to a display of pacy, intense, sometimes dazzling and sometimes chaotic hockey.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.